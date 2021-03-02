iPhones will reportedly look like Samsung devices — Apple may adopt hole-punch design

If you love Apple's zippy, A14 chip-powered iPhones, but can't stand the hideous notch, you're in luck. Reliable Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant is phasing out the notch in favor of a Samsung-like, hole-punch display (via MacRumors).

This isn't the first time we heard gossip about Apple's plans to ditch the notch. Last week, we reported that Apple filed a patent for in-display photodetectors, which can be used to obtain biometric information such as Face ID. With the front-facing camera possibly being integrated into the display, the notch may disappear from future iPhones.

Future iPhones may adopt a more Samsung-like display

In a research note obtained by MacRumors, reliable Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple plans to ditch its signature notch design in favor of a hole-punch display that is similar to the panels on high-end Galaxy phones. Apple will reportedly adopt this design in 2022, which means the iPhone 14 may be the first generation to embrace the new hole-punch display since the notch was introduced on the iPhone X four years ago.

Every iPhone since the iPhone X, save for the 2020 iPhone SE, features the notch, which houses Apple's TrueDepth camera system that enables Face ID and other sensors. While some may claim that Apple's new rumored design is copying Samsung's Infinity-O panel, as BGR points out, Apple has patents describing hole-punch display panels that precedes the Galaxy S10. This proves that Apple had envisaged this technology for several years.

Kuo didn't offer details as to how Apple will pack its Face ID components without the notch, but as mentioned, there's a chance that the Cupertino-based tech giant will use in-display technology. MacRumors adds that there's gossip about Apple's plans to include an under-display Touch ID system to future iPhones — Apple may use the same technology for Face ID. Kuo also said that front cameras on 2022 iPhone models will have an autofocus feature.

Kuo blew the lid off other secret Apple plans, revealing that this year's new iPhones will feature a smaller notch compared to previous generations. He also dished about the iPhone SE 2022, claiming that Apple will stick to offering the same 4.7-inch display as its predecessor.

While Kuo is a reliable leaker, he isn't always correct. As with any rumor, take Kuo's claims with a grain of salt.