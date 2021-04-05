iPhone 13 design revealed via 3D-printed dummy unit — how it differs from iPhone 12

iPhone 13 leaks are continuing to trickle in as the autumn launch of Apple's next generation of flagship smartphones looms closer. This time, Japanese Apple blog Macotakara is in the spotlight for allegedly obtaining a 3D-printed mockup of the iPhone 13 Pro.

The dummy unit substantiates previously reported rumors about the iPhone 13's camera relocation and shrunken notch.

How the iPhone 13 dummy unit compares to the iPhone 12

The iPhone 13 Pro 3D-printed dummy unit, reportedly obtained from "Alibaba sources," has a notch that measures 5.35 millimeters in height compared to the iPhone 12 Pro's 5.3-mm notch. Diving into width, the iPhone 13's notch is 26.8 mm wide while the iPhone 12 Pro is 34.8 mm wide. In other words, the iPhone 13 Pro's notch will be taller by hair compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, dipping into the screen real estate a little more than its predecessor, but it will be narrower.

iPhone 13 Pro (Image credit: Macotakara)

The reason why the notch appears taller is because Apple is allegedly planning on moving the earpiece speaker to the top bezel (above the notch), which pushes the notch further down into the screen. This design leak aligns with a rumor we reported on two weeks ago that claims the iPhone 13 notch is more compressed than the iPhone 12.

Macotakara's dummy unit also lines up with another previously reported rumor: camera relocation. Apple is allegedly moving the front-fracing camera from the right-hand side of the iPhone's notch to the left-hand side.

The shrinking notch may be foreshadowing Apple's plans for future post-iPhone 13 generations. According to Apple analyst and leaker Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino-based tech giant will ditch the notch altogether and opt for a Samsung Galaxy-esque hole-punch display design.

Other iPhone 13 rumors that have been circulating include the implementation of a 120Hz ProMotion display for zippy scrolling and responsiveness and an always-on display à la the Apple Watch.

To keep abreast on all the iPhone 13 news, check out our oft-updated iPhone 13 rumor hub.

h/t BGR