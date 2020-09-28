iPhone 12 Pro Max could get these major upgrades — but it's not all good news

Isn't this refreshing? We're probably weeks away from Apple revealing the iPhone 12 and new information is still streaming in. I don't want to suggest that Apple is doing a good job of keeping things under lock and key — we already know almost everything about these upcoming smartphones (at least we think we do) — but the latest last-minute leak suggests a "one more thing" moment isn't off the table.

What is it we're only now learning about? YouTuber EverythingApplePro and tipster Max Weinbach claim the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be more capable than the iPhone 12 Pro. If true, it would be a change from last year when the iPhone 11 Pro Max was identical to the iPhone 11 Pro apart from having a larger screen.

“The 6.7-inch mammoth iPhone [12 Pro Max] will truly be considered a flagship this year,” EverythingApplePro stated. “It will have the best display and best cameras... The [iPhone] 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max really were the same devices, the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will be more differentiated.”

While the leakers didn't specify the differences between the sibling smartphones, previous leaks suggest the iPhone 12 Pro Max will exclusively feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and LiDAR sensors.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Size could be a problem

It might be the most powerful of the bunch but the iPhone 12 Pro Max won't be for everyone. With its massive 6.7-inch display, the Max will live up to its name.

EverythingApplePro says Weinbach's source, who supposedly spent hands-on time with the phone, considers the iPhone 12 Pro Max to be uncomfortable to hold. The sides of the phone can apparently dig into your palm depending on the size of your hand.

If you want something more compact, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro will likely be worth the compromise to display and camera quality. Your buying decision might also hinge on how soon you need a new phone — Apple is rumored to release the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 in October before launching the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in November.

If you're still not sure which phone to buy, see our iPhone 12 rumor hub for all the latest news, leaks and rumors around Apple's forthcoming lineup.

H/T Forbes