iPhone 12 doesn’t play nice with pacemakers, Apple confirms

If you're one of the 1.5 million Americans who have a pacemaker or defibrillator device, pay special attention. Apple's latest flagship iPhone 12 may interfere with your medical device due in part to the extra magnets in the unit used for the MagSafe feature.

Apple recently released this statement as part of a support document. "Medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact. To avoid any potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging). But consult with your physician and your device manufacturer for specific guidelines."

Although Apple seems to downplay the issue, the company also stated, "All MagSafe accessories (each sold separately) contain magnets — and MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger contain radios. These magnets and electromagnetic fields might interfere with medical devices."

So either it's a real issue or, it's kinda, sorta, maybe, possibly, an issue. When it comes to your health, it's something to be aware of, especially if you depend on a pacemaker to help you stay alive.

A recent article published by researchers in Heart Rhythm Journal stated, "The first author (Joshua C. Greenberg, M.D) raised concerns for possible device-device interaction due to the presence of a strong magnetic array in the iPhone and MagSafe compatible cases.

The researchers conducted a test on a patient with an ICD, or an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator. When the iPhone 12 neared the device, the ICD therapy stopped working for the duration of the test. The conclusion? "iPhone 12 which can potentially inhibit lifesaving therapy" when the device is placed in upper pockets.

Overall, nobody is directly saying you shouldn't own an iPhone 12, they're just precautioning you if you choose to do so, it's probably a smart idea not to have it in a shirt pocket and to keep it at a safe distance when you do use it.