iOS 14.5 release date announced — here's when it'll be available for your iPhone

The iOS 14.5 update is right around the corner. Apple was loud and proud about its M1-packed iPad Pro, purple iPhone 12 and colorful iMacs announcements, but the Cupertino-based tech giant decided to take a quieter approach with the iPhone's next major update.

In a press release for the AirTags, Apple revealed that the iOS 14.5 update will start rolling out as soon as next week.

When is iOS 14.5 coming out?

iOS 14.5 will start rolling out some time during the week of April 26. How do we know? Well, in the AirTags press release, Apple announced that AirTags is only compatible with iPhones and iPads running iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, respectively.

"These software updates will be available starting next week. Customers must have an Apple ID and be signed into their iCloud account. Certain features require Find My to be enabled in iCloud settings," Apple said in the press release's fine print. As such, we expect iOS 14.5 to be available in about seven days, give or take.

Many iPhone users are eager for iOS 14.5's release. The new software update will let you use Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone with Face ID; you can configure Siri to play music from your preferred music app; you'll get increased app-tracking transparency, and more.

Check out our oft-updated iOS 14.5 rumor hub for all the expected features we anticipate the update will bring across all iPhones.