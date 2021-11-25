Hurry! Dell 15-inch laptop with Core i7 at near $500 for Black Friday might go soon

Black Friday deals are overwhelming us and we're just trying to survive, so pick up one of these Dell 15-inch laptops for a sick price.

Right now, you can snag the Dell Inspiron 3511 with a Core i7 for just $529.

Dell 15-inch laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 3511 w/ Core i7: was $900 now $530 @ OfficeDepot Dell Inspiron 3511 w/ Core i7: was $900 now $530 @ OfficeDepot

If you're looking for a powerful but affordable 15-inch laptop, you can't go wrong with the Inspiron 3511. It features a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1080p display.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was $789 now $489 @ Dell Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was $789 now $489 @ Dell

If you want to save a little more money, you can grab the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $300 off, which will net you a Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a 15-inch, 1080p display.

The Dell Inspiron 3511 comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

That's a pretty solid set of specs for the low price of $530, and you'll be hard-pressed to find an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor in something cheaper than this. Of course, we can't guarantee the quality of this laptop since we haven't tested it.

You can also opt for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is under $500 and it comes with a Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a 15-inch, 1080p display. If you're looking for an affordable laptop, you should act now before this deal goes away.