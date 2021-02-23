Get £500 off the Huawei Matebook X Pro in huge laptop deal

Slim, svelte and ready to take on even some of the more processor-intensive work, we’re big fans of the Huawei Matebook X Pro. But do you know what makes it even better? Taking 500 quid off the price.

It's a discount that good feels just as good as that first proper pint will taste once April rolls around. For a limited time over at Currys PC World, you can pick one up for just £1,199. The Matebook X, not a pint. Inflation’s not that bad!

Huawei MateBook X Pro: was £1,699 now £1,199 @ Currys PC World

With the power and portability to be a real sleek work machine on the go, the MateBook X Pro packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The window to your work is a gorgeous 13.9-inch display with razor-sharp 3000 x 2000p resolution.View Deal

While we haven’t reviewed this specific latest model, we’re confident recommending this to you based on our 2019 Huawei MateBook X Pro review . It’s a speedy, long-lasting notebook with a generous amount of I/O and enough horsepower to handily crush the day-to-day.

Up top, you’ve got a gorgeous 13.9-inch, 3K screen with a 100% sRGB color gamut, which has a near bezel-free 91% screen-to-body ratio. That ratio means the chassis remains sleek and ultraportable at just 14.6mm thin.

But in its minimization efforts, Huawei hasn’t shrunk the guts of this thing, as you’ll get a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U CPU paired with dedicated GeForce MX250 graphics. Multitasking is handled with 16GB DDR4 RAM and you’ve got a spacious 1TB of SSD storage.

Combine all of this with a battery rated to last for up to 11 hours of web browsing, and you’ve got a pretty great ultrabook, made even better with an insane level of value for money.