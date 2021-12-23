HP Victus RTX 3050 laptop falls to incredibly low price of $649

The new HP Victus 16 gaming laptop is priced to move at Best Buy today. So if you're shopping around for a new rig, you don't want to miss this incredible value.

Best Buy currently offers the HP Victus 16 RTX 3050 Laptop for $649. Typically, it sells for $899, so that's $250 in savings. This is a great price for this configuration and one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get.

HP Victus 16 RTX 3050 Laptop (Intel): was $899 now $649 @ Best Buy HP Victus 16 RTX 3050 Laptop (Intel): was $899 now $649 @ Best Buy

Now $250 off, the HP Victus 16 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. For just under $650, you get 11th Gen Intel Core and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 graphics power. This machine packs a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. For graphics handling, it houses an RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

HP manufactures many of the industry's best laptops from budget Chromebooks to premium machines. The Victus 16 is among the brand's new line gaming-specific PCs.

The laptop in this deal packs a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. For graphics handling, it houses an RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

If you prefer an AMD CPU, the Ryzen 5-charged HP Victus 16 is on sale for $859 ($100 off) at Amazon.

While we didn't test this laptop, Best Buy's HP Victus 16 review ratings average 5 out of 5 stars. Satisfied customers have good things to say about its performance, graphics, speed and thermal management.

We expect the Victus 16's performance to be on par with similar configuration gaming notebooks like the Dell G5 and Acer Nitro 5. And whether you're gaming, or streaming movies, the laptop's dual speakers Bang & Olufsen speakers provide rich, authentic sound.

Weighing in at 5.4 pounds and 14.5 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches, the Victus is a fairly light 16-inch laptop. It's the same weight class as the Dell G5 (5.5 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.9 inches) and Acer Nitro 5 (5.3 pounds, 14.3 x 10 x 0.9 inches).

At $250 off, the HP Victus is an incredible value for anyone looking for an affordable RTX 3050 laptop. There's no telling how long this deal lasts, so don't hesitate to snag the HP Victus for a stellar price.