HP Pavilion Plus is the new 14-inch laptop to look out for

HP has a new lineup of Pavilion laptops aimed at a younger audience on the move, revealing the Pavilion Plus 14, HP's thinnest Pavilion even, and the Pavilion x360, a 2-in-1 with it's own rechargeable stylus.



Set to arrive this year, the laptops are equipped with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, up to 1TB of storage, a 5MP webcam, and even boast an HDMI 2.1 port. What's more, the Pavilion Plus 14 can feature up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU and a 2.8K OLED display panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Not bad for an ultraportable laptop.



There's a lot to look forward to with HP's updated Pavilion lineup, and you can check out each laptop in more detail below.

HP Pavilion Plus

The HP Pavilion Plus is the companies new 14-inch laptop, and it will be available in five different colors including Space Blue, Warm Gold, Mineral Silver, Tranquil Pink, and Natural Silver. We have yet to find out specific prices and availability, so stay tuned for further updates.

(Image credit: HP)

The Pavilion Plus 14 can pack quite a bit of heat for a laptops that's 16.5mm thin. Expect up to a Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. Laptops are starting to see more DDR5 RAM and RTX 30 series GPUs, but the Plus capable of some heavy work with those specs.



As for the display, it sport a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It reaches 500 nits of brightness, offers 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and has a 87.21% screen-to-body ratio. There's also a 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS panel available. In previous HP Pavilion reviews, we noted they sometimes have a dull display. With an OLED panel, we could see a big upgrade.



The new Pavilion follows the same design as previous models, with a reflective HP logo stamped on the lid, keyboard layout, and similarly placed fingerprint reader. However, it's thinner than ever before with dimensions of 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.65~0.72 inches and weighing 3.09 pounds.



It also comes with port power, with two SuperSpeed USB-C ports that supports Power Delivery to charge the laptop, DisplayPort 1.4, and 10Gbps transfer rates. There's also two SuperSpeed USB-A ports with 5Gbps transfer rates, one headphone jack, one microSD card reader, and a HDMI 2.1 port. You'll also find Intel Wi-Fi 6E.



Finally, you'll also find a 5MP camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones for video calls, a 3-cell 51Wh Li-ion polymer battery with up to 90W USB-C power adapter, and HP Palette. That last one is HP's new

digital workspace that allows users to connect and use a second device to extend the workspace for creative editing, share images wirelessly from any phone to a HP device, and more.

HP Pavilion x360

For those after a 2-in-1 laptop instead, the HP Pavilion x360 14 may be something to keep your eye on. While it doesn't feature as punchy specs as its Plus model sibling, to does offer more flexibility. The Pavilion x360 14 will be available in three colors, including Space Blue, Pale Rose Pink, and Natural Silver.

(Image credit: HP)

Under the hood, it sports up to an Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. As for the display, it has a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) multitouch-enabled IPS display, with 250 nits of brightness, 45% NTSC gamut coverage, and a 87.36% screen-to-body ratio.



It boasts the same port selection, including the HDMI 2.1 port and one USB-C SuperSpeed port, but it also has a Nano SIM slot. Along with the optional fingerprint reader and 5MP camera, the x360 is very similar to the Pavilion Plus.

(Image credit: HP)

However, it also has a 360-degree hinge that allows it to be placed in different positions, including, tablet mode, tent mode, and laptop mode. Throw in the HP rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen, and it makes for a useful on-the-go device for artists and creatives.



It's slightly bigger and heavier than the HP Pavilion Plus, with dimensions of 12.68 x 8.27 x 0.74~0.78 inches and weighing 3.35 pounds. Still, that's light enough to travel around with, especially considering the best 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Spectre x360 14, weighs 3 pounds.



HP has some interesting Pavilion laptops lined up for 2022, and we'll see if they can take a spot in our best HP laptops once we get our hands on them.