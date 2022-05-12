HP launches updated ZBook lineup

HP announced its upcoming ZBook mobile workstation lineup that will feature two powerful members, ready to help you power through your most intense workflows. The new ZBooks will be powered by Intel's latest desktop-class 55W CPUs and feature Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or professional-grade RTX A5500. There will also be AMD Radeon Pro GPU options.

We attended a recent HP pre-launch event, got a peek at some of the upcoming ZBook lineup, and walked away very impressed by the usual sturdy MIL-Spec tested design and the new, stunning 16-inch 120Hz displays. Take a peek at what the new ZBook Studio and Fury have to offer.

Interestingly enough, not only will the ZBooks be available with Windows 11, but there will also be an Ubuntu OS version.

HP ZBook Studio 16-inch G9

The HP ZBook Studio lineup has been one of our favorites since its inception, and it looks like HP is doing its best to keep it that way. The new Studio G9 will feature 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or i9 CPUs with Nvidia RTX A5500 or GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs. HP is also updating the display options for the Studio by offering four different screens.

(Image credit: Future)

There will be two 16-inch 4K (3840x2160) displays and two 16-inch WUGA (1920x1200) 16:10 Aspect ratio displays with one option rated at 1000 nits of brightness. One of the two 4K options is the award-winning Dream Color display, which is a content creator's best friend when it comes to color correction.



HP's ZBook Studio 16-inch G9 will also arrive with 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD. The unit will come with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one combo audio jack, one USB-A port, one DisplayPort input, Nano Security Lock, an SD card reader, and one USB-C port.

The latest ZBook will come with HP's Wolf Security suite, TPM 2.0, and Bitlocker Encryption for security. There's also Windows Hello facial recognition, thanks to the unit's 720p HD IR camera with a privacy shutter, and there is also a fingerprint scanner available as well.

I can't wait to get my hands on the new ZBook Studio 16-inch G9 and take it for a spin after our dedicated staff of mad scientists put it through our rigorous testing.

HP ZBook Fury 16-inch G9

HP's latest iteration of the ZBook Fury G9 comes with a 16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio display that, after having seen it up close, is very impressive and immersive. The Fury G9 will come with 12th Gen Core i7 and i9 CPU options with 128GB of RAM and 16TB of SSD storage. That's impressive, but there's also an AMD Radeon Pro or Nvidia RTX GPU to pair with all that power. These spec options will allow you to edit 8K videos with ease and render them at furious speeds.

(Image credit: Future)

Like the ZBook Studio, you will find four different display options available, with two being 4K (3840x2160), one being a WUXGA (1920x1200), and the other being an FHD (1920x1080) display. You will also find a 4K DreamColor option and a 120Hz option.

The Fury comes with optimal port options starting with an Ethernet port, SD card reader, combo audio jack, two USB-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one mini DisplayPort, and a Nano Security lock.

Like the ZBook Studio, the Fury G9 comes with security features to keep your workstation safe and secure. The latest Fury will come with HP's Wolf Security suite, TPM 2.0, and Bitlocker Encryption for security features. You will be able to access your laptop and files via Window Hello facial recognition, thanks to the unit's 5MP HD IR camera with a privacy shutter. There is also a fingerprint scanner available.

HP's newest Fury is a proper desktop replacement workstation option, and you're going to have to fight me to pry it out of my hands once I am done with my review. It's the workstation content creators and power-hungry data analysts will love.