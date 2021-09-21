HP has a new 2-in-1 tablet with a swanky rotating webcam — watch out Surface Pro 7!

Travel is kicking back up again, so if you're in need of a laptop that can slip into your bag without taking up too much space, you're in luck because HP has a new 2-in-1 tablet that can transform into a clamshell form factor. With just a pop and a click of a detachable keyboard, you've got a laptop.

Dubbed the 11-inch Tablet PC 11m-be0023dx, HP boasts that it's an on-the-go, productivity-boosting device packed with Windows 11 in S Mode, so you can dive into completing important tasks anywhere around the world. If you work from home, the 11-inch tablet can be useful as second display that can extend your desktop workspace.

HP's new 2-in-1 tablet PC with a detachable keyboard

Perhaps you're a hardcore gamer with a thick, clunky gaming PC, but you need something mobile and portable for classwork. Or maybe you enjoy reading and catching up on your favorite HBO Max shows during your leisure time. HP's new 11-inch 2-in-1 tablet PC is the ideal device for both scenarios, allowing users to engage in lightweight productivity on the go.

HP 11-inch Tablet PC 11m-be0023dx (Image credit: HP)

What's striking about HP's new tablet is that its detachable keyboard comes with a kickstand that lets you prop the device in either landscape or tablet mode. So if you're diving into a long-form news article, you can enjoy more screen real estate by reading it vertically. Conversely, if you want to flip through a carousel of landscape images from your recent trip, you can flip it horizontally for an optimal viewing experiencing.

HP 11-inch Tablet PC 11m-be0023dx (Image credit: HP)

Speaking of images, you may dig the tablet's unique 13-megapixel camera. It can transform from being a selfie camera to a world-facing one thanks to its rotational abilities. Plus, it can take stunning, high resolution photos at any angle. That being said, your videoconferencing calls will be sharper and more visually pleasing.

HP 11-inch Tablet PC 11m-be0023dx (Image credit: HP)

The tablet is outfitted with a quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage, an 11-inch, 2160 x 1400-pixel touchscreen display, and as mentioned, Windows 11 Home in S mode.

The touchscreen display consists of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and its brightness can climb up to 400 nits. It also reportedly offers 100% sRGB color coverage. If you have a tendency to spend hours upon hours interacting with your device, you don't need to worry about eyestrain. The panel is EyeSafe-cerified; it meets the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light standard. This means your eyes will be protected from harmful blue light as you work for long periods of time, and at the same time, the colors will remain distort-free.

HP 11-inch Tablet PC 11m-be0023dx (Image credit: HP)

HP's 11-inch tablet also features a SuperSpeed USB Type-C port. You can use it to plug in external storage or connect it to a bigger display to extend your desktop workspace. The device also sports a microSD card reader.

If you're concerned about security, you'll be happy to know that the 2-in-1 tablet PC comes with an integrated fingerprint reader.

The 2-in-1 tablet is made of natural silver aluminum and features an anondized, sandblasted finish. The detachable keyboard has a twill grey, PU coated fabric that makes the tablet look as if it's suited up and ready to take over the professional world.

The portable, versatile device is expected to hit store shelves in December with a starting price of $599 (with the keyboard).