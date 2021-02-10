HP Envy 13 sees huge £250 price cut in huge deal

Looking for the Windows equivalent to the MacBook Air that provides good value for money? Say “hello” to the HP Envy 13 — a slim and svelte ultrabook with plenty of power under the hood.

And now, with £250 off at Currys PC World with a coupon code , it is even better. Grab one now for just £649.

HP Envy 13 (Silver): was £899 now £649 with code ENVY50 @ Currys PC World

Packed with enough horsepower for even the more system-intensive workload, this configuration of the HP Envy 13 sports a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB GDDR5, 8GB DDR4 RAM (plus 32GB Intel Optane memory) and a generous 512GB SSD.View Deal

HP Envy 13 (Gold): was £899 now £649 with code ENVY50 @ Currys PC World

Packed with enough horsepower for even the more system-intensive workload, this configuration of the HP Envy 13 sports a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB GDDR5, 8GB DDR4 RAM (plus 32GB Intel Optane memory) and a generous 512GB SSD.View Deal

We’re huge fans of the fast performance, gorgeously bright display and battery life crammed into this attractive, lightweight chassis. That much is obvious in our HP Envy 13 review .

Available in Silver and Gold, the premium aluminum construction holds a gorgeous 13-inch FHD IPS display that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and has 400 nits of brightness. Powering this prosumer-friendly panel is a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU and Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB of GDDR5.

For multitasking, you’ve got 8GB DDR4 RAM and applications load quickly off the 512GB PCIe SSD. These specs, alongside all the I/O you need for getting stuff done like USB Type-C, 2x USB-A, Micro SD card reader and WiFi + Bluetooth 5, make for an impressive ultra-portable powerhouse.

Plus, let’s not forget the quality of life features that make a good ultrabook great, like a lengthy battery life (tested to run over 9 ½ hours), a comfortable chiclet keyboard with plenty of travel, a great multi-touch trackpad and built-in fingerprint reader for added security.

And don’t forget, if you’re in a rush, pop in the code FREENEXTDAYDELIVERY for (yep, you guessed it) free next day delivery. Want to shop around? Check out our best ultrabooks list.