HP Enterprise Chromebooks updated with Intel 12th Gen and Ryzen 5000 C-series CPUs

HP unveiled the HP Elite c645 G2 and the HP Elite c640 G3 today, introducing Intel 12th Gen and Ryzen 5000 C-series to the company's enterprise Chromebook lineup. The company also announced the new HP Universal USB-C Multiport Hub that supports dual 4K monitors and several peripheral connections.

HP's business class Chromebooks aim to be fast, reliable, and secure while working within a cloud-based environment. These Elite Chromebooks feature 12th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen 5000 c-series CPU options, 4G LTE connectivity, 14-inch FHD displays with options that provide up to 400 nits of brightness, and all-day battery life to last as long as your workday.

HP also mentioned that the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook Enterprise should arrive sometime this summer with a starting price of $1,254. The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook for consumers will also be available sometime this summer with a starting price of $1,149. The latter caught our attention for best of CES 2022, but we knew the price was going to be a tough pill to swallow.

HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook Enterprise

The new HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook Enterprise features a 14-inch display with options ranging from 1366 x 768-pixel resolution to 1920 x 1080 (FHD) and up to 400 nits of brightness. Options inside are flexible as well with CPUs ranging from AMD Ryzen 3 up to Ryzen 7, AMD UMA graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and storage options from 64GB to 512GB. The unit arrives with a wide-angle 5-megapixel camera with a physical security shutter, dual speakers, and microphones.

(Image credit: Future)

Being an Enterprise Chromebook means there will be several security options and features. Users can select a touch FPS option, Titan H1 Security Chip, Nano K-Lock, HP Sure View Reflect, and an optional smart card reader. The HP Elite c645 G2 passed 19 MIL-STD 810H tests so it should be quite durable and able to withstand most bumps, shakes, and reasonable drops. The Elite c645 measures 12.71 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches and weighs in at 3.39 pounds.

The starting price for the new HP Elite c645 is $559 and it should be available in early June.

HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook Enterprise

(Image credit: Future)

The HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook Enterprise is twinning with the c645 with the only exception being its Intel inside. CPU options range from Celeron up to Core i7, giving you plenty of choices depending on your needs. It's also equipped with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Again, we find a 14-inch display that ranges in resolution from 1366 x 768 through 1920 x 1080, but the latter can also be outfitted as a touchscreen.

The unit comes with up to 16GB of RAM and storage starting at 64GB and running up to 512GB SSD. There is a 4G LTE connectivity option, and Wi-Fi 6E. Audio is tuned by Bang & Olufsen and pumped out by dual speakers and there is a dual-mic array. The same 5MP wide-angle webcam with a physical security shutter can be found on the c640 as well.

The Elite c640 survived and passed the same stringent 19 MIL-STD 810H durability testing and features serious security protection and options starting with Touch FPS option, Nano K-Lock, and Titan H1 security chip. The HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook weighs in at 3.39 pounds and measures 12.71 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches.

The new Chromebook will be available to order in mid-May with prices starting at $509.

HP Universal USB-C Multiport Hub

(Image credit: Future)

HP's new Universal USB-C Multiport Hub is available now for $99. The hub is lightweight and makes for an easy travel partner weighing just 0.25 pounds and measuring 5.9 x 2.1 x 0.85 inches. It can connect your laptop to two 4K monitors and is also capable of pass-through charging so you can keep your laptop charged up.

The HP Universal USB-C multiport hub comes with seven ports, which give you plenty of connection options to most widely used peripherals. The unit features two USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-C 3.2 port, one USB-C with pass-through charging (up to 65W to host), one HDMI 2.0 (4K 60Hz single display, 4K 30Hz dual display), one DisplayPort 1.2 (4K 60Hz single display, 4K 30Hz dual display), and one Ethernet port.

The new HP Universal USB-C multiport hub is available now at HP.