E3 2021 starts today at 11 a.m. PDT/2:00 p.m EDT and the annual video game convention is kicking things off in a grand fashion with Ubisoft Forward. That means that Ubisoft will be giving deeper dives into some of its anticipated titles including Far Cry 6 and Tom's Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction. We're also expecting updates for Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege and of course, the company's got more than a few surprises up its sleeve.

How to watch Ubisoft Forward E3 2021

Normally, you'd have to be a member of the press or a die-hard fan willing to travel to Los Angeles to get in on all the action. However, due to the pandemic, E3 has gone all digital, which means everyone will have a front row seat to all the excitement in the best seat in the house –– your house.

Starting with the pre-show at 11 a.m. PDT/2:00 p.m EDT and rolling into the main show at 12 p.m. PDT/3 p.m. EDT, you can watch Ubisoft Forward on several services. You can go to straight to the horse's mouth at the Ubisoft Forward page or jump over to Twitch or YouTube.

Stay tuned for all a recap of all Ubisoft's biggest moments here.