How to watch Microsoft Build 2021 — and what to expect at the free developer conference

Microsoft Build begins today, on May 25, as a virtual event hosted online-only. The annual developer conference is where the software giant reveals the latest updates on Windows 10, Edge, Azure and Office.

This year, Build will take place over two days with practically non-stop sessions, workshops and other events happening from May 25 to May 27 at 11am EST. It kicks off in earnest at 12pm EST with a keynote led by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella who will "highlight how Microsoft is creating new opportunities for developers across the modern tech stack."

For the full schedule of Build 2021, visit the MyBuild website.

How to watch Microsoft Build 2021 conference

You will need to register for Microsoft Build 2021 before you can watch the stream. Doing so is free but requires you to log in to the website using a Microsoft, Office, GitHub or LinkedIn account.

You can use either a personal or work account. Registering is straightforward once you've signed in, just fill out some personal info and submit a brief survey. Once you're in, we recommend visiting the sessions catalog to find the events you would like to attend.

You can also follow Build by watching a stream of the event hosted on the Microsoft Developer YouTube channel. We've embedded the video above.

What to expect at Microsoft Build 2021

Build isn't usually the most exciting event for non-developers but we do tend to learn about new features arriving in Windows 10 and occasionally get sneak peeks at new products or services. This year, we will be keeping an eye on the Windows 10 Sun Valley, which is set to be the most transformative update to the operating system since it launched in 2015.

We should also get updates on Microsoft Teams as well as new features coming to the Edge browser and Microsoft 365. If you haven't tried it yet, Edge is an excellent alternative to Chrome as we noted in our Microosft Edge vs. Google Chrome face-off.