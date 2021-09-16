Trending

Here's how to get a free iPhone 13 from Verizon

As announced during Tuesday's Apple Event, iPhone 13 pre-orders start Friday, September 17. If you're due for an upgrade and short on funds, we'll show you how to get a free iPhone 13 from Verizon. 

Pricing for Apple's 6.1-inch iPhone 13 starts from $799 and $699 for the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini. The 6.1-inch iPhone Pro 13 starts from $999 whereas the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max has a $1,099 starting price. 

Luckily, Verizon's pre-order deals offer up to $1,300 off the iPhone 13 series, so you're basically getting a new iPhone 13 for free. However — there's a slight catch. 

To get this deal, you must trade-in an eligible device to get up to $800 off and switch to Verizon's network for up to $500 off. Additionally, you must activate your new phone on an eligible Verizon unlimited plan. 

Naturally, newer devices would net you the highest trade-in value.

If you're an existing Verizon customer, you can still receive up to $800 off a new iPhone 13 from Verizon. If you get the maximum value for your trade-in, this deal nets you a free iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini. Or, you'd end up shelling out just $100 for the iPhone 13 Pro or $200 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is still a solid deal.

To get this deal, you must sign up for one of Verizon's eligible unlimited plans. Your cash back from trade-in and/or switching to their network will appear on your monthly billing statements as credits. 

Verizon is also giving new and existing customers 6 months of Apple Arcade for free with the carrier's “Start” and “Do More” Unlimited plans (valued at $30). Alternatively, get 12 months of free Apple Arcade with Verizon's “Play More” or “Get More” Unlimited plans (valued at $60). 

If you're excited to upgrade to the iPhone 13 and want to be among the first to stunt with the latest iPhone, Verizon's pre-order deals are worth considering. 

Pre-orders are expected to ship by the iPhone 13's release date on September 24.

Hilda Scott

