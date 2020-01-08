Get LaCie's Rugged Mini 2TB portable hard drive for just $75

Need a portable hard drive for that new laptop you got over the holidays? Then you'll definitely be interested in this deal we found on the LaCie Rugged Mini.

Walmart currently has the LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB HDD on sale for $75. Normally priced at $100, that's $25 off and $5 cheaper than Amazon's current price. It's also one of the best external hard drive deals we've seen so far.

LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB HDD: was $99 now $75 @ Walmart

This LaCie Rugged Mini Portable Hard Drive delivers fast 5Gb/s file transfers. It's also drop, crush, and splash resistant, which makes it great for heavy everyday use. View Deal

The LaCie Rugged Mini hard drive features a rubberized orange exterior that protects it from bumps and scratches.

In our Lacie Rugged Mini review, we were impressed by its good read/write speeds and rugged exterior. In our tests, we found that it offers serious protection and reliable performance. During testing, the Rugged Mini copied 5GB of mixed multimedia files from our notebook to the drive in 2 minutes and 12 seconds, a rate of 38.8 MBps.

At 4.7 x 2.9 x 0.8-inches and 10.6 ounces with the sleeve off and 5.5 x 3.5 x 1-inches with it on, the Rugged Mini fits in any backpack or purse.

Simply put, the virtually indestructible Rugged Mini USB 3.0 drive is a solid investment for everyday data transport.