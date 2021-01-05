Feeling Zen? Get the Asus ZenBook 13 with Core i7 for just $749

We loved the Asus ZenBook 13 for its stunning good looks, powerful performance and excellent battery life.

Now, thanks to a killer deal, there is another reason to love it. Right now, at Office Depot, you can buy the ASUS ZenBook 13 for $200 off the list price at just $749.99.

Asus ZenBook 13: was $949.99 now $749.99

The Asus ZenBook 13 is a slim, lightweight powerhouse of a laptop, packing an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD. Plus, with a beasty battery lasting over 13 hours on the Laptop Mag Battery Test , you get a great pairing of performance and longevity.

Encased in the stylish and lightweight chassis (measuring at 11.9 x 8 x 0.5 inches and weighing 2.5 pounds), you will find a crisp 1080p display, a comfortably springy keyboard for those long typing sessions, and a huge touchpad with Asus’ NumberPad 2.0 technology.

Powering all of this is an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD storage - and the laptop comes complete with all the I/O you need to get going, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 and 802.11ax wireless.

Ready for on-the-go use (when the world is back to normal) but also great for picking up wherever you feel productive around the house, the ASUS ZenBook 13 packs enough power to crunch some intense tasks into a seriously portable body.