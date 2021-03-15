Epic laptop deal takes $630 off Dell Latitude 3510

The Dell Latitude 3510 is one of the best business laptops around. Thanks to Dell's Semi-Annual Sale, you can pick one up for an incredibly low price.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell Latitude 3510 laptop for $647 directly from Dell via coupon, "STAND4SMALL". Formerly, this laptop was priced at $1,285, so that's $638 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've seen for this laptop and one of the best laptop deals we've seen all month.

Dell Latitude 3510 deal

Dell Latitude 3510 15.6" Laptop: was $1,285 now $647 @ Dell

Now $638 off, the 15.6-inch Dell Latitude 3510 business laptop is at its best price yet. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Use coupon, "STAND4SMALL" at checkout to drops its price down to $647.View Deal

If you're looking for a rugged, reliable, and secure business laptop, you can't go wrong with the Dell Latitude 3510 laptop. The notebook in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.6-GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this particular model, we reviewed the Dell Latitude 7410 and liked its attractive design, clicky keyboard and long battery life. Dell's Latitude and Precision series machines are generally durable, have comfortable keyboards, and tons of security features. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button for secure, quick start ups.

At 3.95 pounds and 14.23 x 9.76 x 0.71-inches, the Latitude 3510 is lighter than most of its competitors. It's noticeably lighter than the Dell Precision 7550 , (5.5 pounds, 14.17 x 9.53 x 1.08 inches) and Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro W700G3T (5.4 pounds, 15.0 x 11.3 x 0.7 inches), and MSI WS65 9TM (4.3 pounds, 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches).

For connecting monitors and other peripherals, the Latitude 3510 offers an array of ports. Besides legacy ports like an HDMI and RJ45, you get a USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.2 ports, a Dock Port/USB Type-C 3.2 port with Power Delivery 3.0 and Display Port 1.2. There's also a MicroSD reader, headphone jack, and wedge-shaped lock slot on board.

At $647, the Dell Latitude 3510 is an excellent value if you're looking for an affordable, yet powerful work machine. Dell's sale ends March 17, stock permitting.