Epic gaming laptop deal takes $599 off Gigabyte Aero OLED

The words "cheap" and OLED gaming laptop are never used in the same sentence. In fact, most OLED gaming rigs are priced upwards of $1,500. However, leave it to Amazon to secretly offer one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals of the summer.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Gigabyte Aero 15 4K OLED Gaming Laptop on sale for $1,299.99. That's a massive $599 price cut and the cheapest 4K OLED gaming rig we've ever seen. (By comparison, the last time this laptop was on sale it sold for $1,999).

The Gigabyte Aero 15 packs a 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GTX 1660Ti GPU. Great for gamers and creators alike, this beast of a machine is now at its lowest price ever.

The Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED is a rare beast in that it's made it not only to our list of best 4K laptops but also onto our shortlist of best OLED laptops. The config on sale packs a 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GTX 1660Ti GPU.

In our Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED review, we were blown away by the laptop's vivaciously bright and feverishly colorful display. The display picks up the smallest details imaginable and some users might even kill the need for a gaming monitor. According to our colorimeter, the Aero 15's OLED panel covers a wide 200% of the sRGB color gamut, toppling the premium gaming laptop average (144%) as well as the Razer Blade 15 (149%) and the Legion Y740 (112%).

In terms of performance, the Core i7-9750H CPU may not be the latest-gen processor, but it offers more than enough horsepower for just about anything, especially since it's paired with a generous 16GB of RAM.

OLED laptops are rarely — if ever — this cheap. In fact, we may not see prices this low till Amazon Prime Day, so get this cheap 4K gaming rig while you still can.