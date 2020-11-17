Early Black Friday deal knocks $300 off Gigabyte Aorus 7 RTX 2060 gaming laptop

Gigabyte's Aorus 7 is the ideal machine for serious gamers and creative pros. Just days before Black Friday, this powerful RTX 2020 laptop is on sale for a stellar price.

Newegg currently has the Gigabyte Aorus 7 on sale for $1,299. Normally, this gaming laptop retails for $1,599, so that's $300 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen this laptop drop down to. Even better, Newegg is tossing in a free Intel Software Bonus Bundle for Intel Powered Systems (valued at $150). This is one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've seen yet.

Gigabyte Aorus 7 deal

Gigabyte Aorus 7 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Newegg

If you're looking for a beast of a gaming rig, you can save $300 on the Gigabyte Aorus 7. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) thin bezel 144Hz IPS display, 6-core, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

The Gigabyte Aorus 7 is one of the brand's more affordable mainstream gaming laptops.

As for this Aorus 7 specs, it packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) thin bezel 144Hz IPS display, 6-core, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory.

Although we didn't test this particular laptop, Gigabyte gaming laptops generally provide good value and performance. The Aorus 7's Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics with ray tracing, AI, and programmable shading significantly elevates your gaming experience. Meanwhile, the gaming rig's 144Hz high refresh rate display eliminates motion blur for buttery smooth gameplay.

Now $300 off, the Aorus 7 is a solid pick if you want a gaming laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price. There's not telling how long this deal will survive, so be sure to grab it while you still can.