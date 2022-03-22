Dynabook's latest Tecra laptops feature Intel 12th Gen CPUs and head-turning style

Today, Dynabook reached back into its Toshiba legacy and unveiled two new Tecra laptops that showcase style and feature Intel's latest 12th Gen CPUs and Windows 11. The newest iteration of the company's Tecra A40-K and A50-K will also arrive with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

The stylish, thin Mystic Blue laptops use an EPA-approved anti-microbial paint additive called IONPURE that helps inhibit the growth of bacteria but also looks rather striking against a sea of gray and silver laptops at your local cafe or office.

Dynabook Tecra A50-K

The Dynabook Tecra A50-K arrives with five different Intel 12th Gen CPU options starting with the Core i5-1240P or i7-1260P P28W processors and are upgradeable to the Intel Core i5-1250, i7-1270P, and i7-1280P with a starting cost of $969.99. The A50-K is configurable up to 64GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 1TB of SSD storage.

The 15-inch Tecra A50-K comes with three display options starting with a 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) anti-glare display. The next level up is a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display and then a 15.6 FHD, IPS touch display version.

Measuring 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.78 inches and weighing 3.6 pounds make the A50-K a solid portable productivity laptop. The MIL-STD-810 tested and passed Tecra allows users to go from the office and into the field with confidence, knowing it can survive the usual bumps and drops.

The Tecra also features Wi-Fi 6E, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, a combo audio jack, and a microSD port. Of course, the A50 comes with TPM 2.0, a fingerprint reader, a Webcam with a privacy shutter, and an IR camera that allows for secure sign-in using Windows Hello facial recognition.

You add all that to the backlit raised tile full-sized keyboard, and the Dynabook Tecra A50-K looks like it wants a shot at our best business laptops page, which we will find out if it has got the stuff to break into our vaulted top ten once we receive a review unit.

DynaBook A40-K

The new Mystic Blue Tecra A40-K is the smaller sibling to the A50-K and offers the same display, CPU, GPU, memory, ports, and storage options as the 15-inch A50-K. These laptop twins feature all the same specs and security options, but the size metrics vary, and the battery (53Wh) is 1Wh hour less than the one in the Tecra A50.

Measuring 12.8 x 8.6 x 0.74 inches and weighing 3.2 pounds, the A40-K is the 14-inch version of the A50-K, and I'm all for it. The 16:10 aspect ratio 14-inch display is a win in this form factor, and we will refrain from judging them till after reviewing the laptops. Both laptops appear to be solid, affordable business and productivity laptop options, with the A40-K starting price coming in at $1,019.99.