Dell's UltraSharp 4K Webcam is inspired by DSLR camera — with HDR capabilities

Dell unveiled a brand-new 4K webcam inspired by the image quality of professional-grade DSLR cameras, and it comes equipped with a few fancy features that may pique the interest of remote workers.



The UltraSharp 4K Webcam includes a large 4K Sony Starvis CMOS sensor for clear video quality on calls, "Digital Overlap HDR" capability for color-accurate images, and AI technology that automatically adjusts to keep the user at the center of every frame.

Better yet, those interested can head over to Dell's website to nab it right now.

Dell UltraSharp Webcam

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam (WB7022) is available right now, priced at $199.99 / £149.75. That puts it in the same league as the Razer Kiyo Pro, which also features HDR functions but loses out on 4K capabilities.

(Image credit: Dell)

The external 4K webcam is a pricey investment compared to other webcams, but it comes with a few perks. Dell claims the 4K Sony Starvis CMOS sensor and multi-element lens that captures more light, delivering "crystal-clear" video, while the Digital Overlap HDR feature offers up "true-to-life colors."



The UltraSharp camera also features automatic video noise reduction and auto-framing thanks to the AI tech it boasts, along with facial recognition to sign you in automatically when using "ExpressSign-In" on Dell laptops and other PCs.

(Image credit: Dell)

In terms of specs, the all-aluminum camera itself features up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second (FPS), and up to 60 FPS at Full HD resolution. The webcam's field of view can also be customized to various degrees, including 65°, 78° and 90°. You'll also find 5x digital zoom.



The UltraSharp comes with a magnetic mount and a tripod adaptor so it can attached to the top of a display or placed on its own, making it the "world’s most seamless webcam mounting solution in its class," as Dell puts it.



While made for business communication platforms including Microsoft Teams and Zoom, it's also a suitable option for live streaming on other platforms such as Twitch.



Dell's UltraSharp 4K Webcam appears to be a contender for the best webcams on the market today, but it may be too pricey for some user's tastes. If you're after something more affordable, check out the Logitech StreamCam.