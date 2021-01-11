Don’t miss it! Dell XPS 15 with 4K display now $510 off

Dell’s XPS 15 laptop is easily one of the best premium laptops out there, featuring a 4K OLED display, 9th Gen Intel Core i7 and a GTX 1650 GPU. And now, thanks to this deal, it’s even better.

Use the code SAVE15 at checkout to save a massive $519 on the Dell XPS 15 performance laptop. This is a huge discount to start your year off right with a portable powerhouse capable of handling any intensive task you throw at it.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop: was $1708.99, now $1189.99 @ Dell

The XPS 15 in this deal offers the 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU that can run at up to 4.6GHz, N Nvidia GeForce 1650 GPU with 4GB dedicated memory, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. At this price, this setup offers incredible bang for your buck.View Deal

Dell’s XPS line has always been a great option if you’re looking for a laptop with serious horsepower, which doesn’t come with all the wacky looks and go-faster stripes that usually come with portable rigs of this spec.

The XPS 15 is no different — an understated design that conceals a 9th gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB PCIe SSD.

All of this fuels a gorgeously sharp 15.6-inch, 4K OLED display with 400 nits of brightness. So, if you’re on the lookout for a powerful rig for a seriously good price, the XPS 15 is a great option. This may be the last-gen machine (you can check out our review of the new XPS 15), but the capabilities of this system are more than enough for most creative professionals and PC gaming hobbyists out there.