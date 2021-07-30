Dell XPS 13 student discount takes $150 off

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops for students — and the best overall laptop. Period. And thanks to Dell's back-to-school savings event, you can own our favorite ultraportable for less.

As part of the sale, the Dell XPS 13 with 11th Gen Intel CPU drops to $949 via coupon, "STUDENT100". Usually, this laptop retails for $1,099, so you're saving $150. This is the second biggest markdown we've ever seen on this Dell notebook. It's also one of the best laptop deals you can get during back to school season.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,099 now $949 @ Dell

For a limited time, save $150 on the excellent Dell XPS 13 (9305) via coupon, "STUDENT100". This laptop features a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.View Deal

Dell XPS 17: was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Dell

Dell is also slashing $300 off the non-touch model Dell XPS 17 via coupon, "STUDENT50". It packs a 17-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

The Dell XPS 13 is a great companion for college students and the best overall laptop to buy. Powered by Windows 10 Home, it boasts a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

As we note in our Dell XPS 13 review, we love this laptop for its attractive, premium design and great performance. It also won us over with its springy, comfortable keyboard. We gave the Dell XPS 13 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, it handled everything we threw its way without slowing down. In our lab, it scored 5,254 on Geekbench 5.0, our overall performance test, which beats the premium laptop average.

In terms of design, the XPS 13 has a premium anodized aluminum chassis. Dell's signature shiny silver Dell logo is embossed into the lid's center. Port-wise, the Dell XPS 13 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port — both with Power Delivery/DisplayPort. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack, microSD card slot, and wedge-shaped lock slot built-in.

With a weight of 2.8 pounds, the 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inch XPS 13 is lighter its main competitor, 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro (3.1 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches).

In a nutshell, if you're looking for an ultraportable laptop for school, work or leisure, look no further than the Dell XPS 13.