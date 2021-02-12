Get over £300 off the Dell XPS 13 in this epic hidden deal

Across the pond, the US is enjoying a truckload of deals right now in the Presidents’ Day sales . Feeling jealous? Don’t worry, I’ve got you UK folks covered with an absolute belter of a deal that is so good, Dell tried to hide it from you.

Right now over at Dell, if you use a code meant for student customers (don’t worry, you can use it if you’re not a student), you can pick up a Dell XPS 13 with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 for just £773.52 . That is a whopping £325 off the price.

Dell XPS 13: was £1,099 now £773.52 @ Dell with code MUXPS12

Check out our Dell XPS 13 review and you will see just how much we love this ultrabook for its pure performance packed into a stylishly svelte chassis.

The dimensions are tiny — 302mm x 199mm and just 15.8mm at its thickest point with a mere starting weight of 1.23kg. That makes the power and longevity pure bonkers. As you’ll open it up to find a gorgeous 1080p InfinityEdge display (marketing speak for bezel-less), for a compact and immersive build.

Powering things are a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and a generously long 19-hour battery life. If you’ve been looking for a powerful laptop with great battery life and enough under the hood to get things done, this is the one for you. And with a code meant for Unidays users that you can use too, it’s even better!