Dell Memorial Day sale 2021: Epic deals on Dell and Alienware laptops, plus more

Dell's Memorial Day sale has tons of early deals on Dell and Alienware laptops and monitors. Bargain shoppers can reap huge savings in Dell's sitewide Summer Sale which includes jaw-dropping pre-Memorial Day discounts.

For example, you can get the new Dell XPS 13 Touch for $799.99 during Dell's Memorial Day sale. That's a generous $700 discount off its normal price of $1,500. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop. It's also one of the best Memorial Day laptop deals we've seen so far.

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: was $1,500 now $800 @ Dell

Dell's Summer Sale knocks $700 off the excellent Dell XPS 13 Touch which is our favorite overall laptop. It has an attractive, premium design with a bezel-less display, strong performance, and excellent battery life. This machine packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact touchscreen version, in our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its attractive, premium design and springy, comfortable keyboard. The laptop's overall solid and reliable performance blew us away. We gave the Dell XPS 13 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU model we tested. No matter what we threw its way during real-world testing, its performance never slowed down.

If you're on a smaller budget, you can get the Dell Inspiron 14 5000 for just $529.99 ($170 off). It has a 14-inch 1080p display, 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. This is an exceptional value since you're getting the latest 11th Gen Intel performance and high-capacity storage for just under $530.

Quantities are moving fast so be sure to check out Dell's Memorial Day doorbusters while you still can. Here are some of the best deals from the sale:

More Dell Memorial Day deals

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Laptop: was $700 now $530 @ Dell

You can save $170 on the 11th-Gen Intel-powered Dell Inspiron 14 5000 series laptop during Dell's Summer Sale. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. It's suitable for video editing, creating content, and light gaming.

Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop: was $2,030 now $1,550 @ Dell

This epic deal slashes $480 off the Alienware m15 R4 which is our favorite gaming laptop. We gave it the Editor's Choice award for its awesome performance and graphics and stylish design. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.2-GHz Intel Core i7-10870H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy graphics lifting.

Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop: was $1,610 was $1,186 @ Dell

Take $424 off the Dell G7 17 via coupon, "50OFF699" in Dell's pre-Memorial Day Summer Sale. This machine has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 10th Gen Intel 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Rounding out its specs sheet is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory.

Dell 24-inch 75Hz Monitor: was $190 now $100 @ Dell

This Dell Memorial Day deal takes $90 off the 24-inch Dell Monitor S2421HN. It has a 1920 x 1080- pixel resolution, 4ms response time, 75Hz refresh rate, two HDMI ports, and audio line-out port. With its chic and modern design, the Dell S2421HN monitor complements any workspace.

Dell 32-inch Curved 4K Monitor: was $550 now $350 @ Dell

During Dell's Memorial Day sale, you'll save $200 on the Dell 32-inch Curved 4K Monitor. It's the best monitor to buy if you want an immersive viewing experience whether you're creating documents or streaming movies. This curved 1800R display features a 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and a minimum response time of 4ms.