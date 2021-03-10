Dell Latitude 7410 gets $400 price cut in 2-in-1 laptop deal

The Dell Latitude 7410 2-in1 laptop is a versatile and powerful business machine. If you're looking for a workhorse PC with tons of security features, here's a deal for you.

Right now, the excellent Dell Latitude 7410 Core i7 CPU 2-in-1 laptop is on sale for $1,599.99 at Walmart. Normally, you'd expect to pay $2,000 for this machine, so that's $400 price cut and the lowest price we've seen for this particular machine. By comparison, it's $190 cheaper than Dell's current price (via coupon, "STAND4SMALL"). This is one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month so far.

Dell Latitude 7410 deal

Dell Latitude 7410 14" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $2,000 now $1,600 @ Walmart

You can save $400 on the excellent Dell Latitude 7410 2-in-1 laptop at Walmart. This convertible packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.8-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10610U quad-core CPU (vPro capable), 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.View Deal

The Dell Latitude 7410 is one of the most powerful laptops you can get. This convertible packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.8-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10610U quad-core CPU (vPro capable), 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

In our Dell Latitude 7410 review (non-convertible), we loved its attractive, compact design, and great performance. We were also impressed by its clicky and responsive keyboard. We gave the Latitude 7410 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and the Editor's Choice award.

From real world to synthetic tests, the laptop took everything we threw at it without slowing down. In our lab's Geekbench 5.0 overall performance test it scored 3,108, beating the HP Elite Dragonfly (3,101, Core i7-8665U CPU) and Asus ExpertBook (2,830, Core i7-10510U CPU).

For your security needs, Dell has you with Windows Hello facial recognition, and IR webcam proximity sensors. The latter locks you screen when you walk away from the laptop and unlocks when you return. And for connectivity, the Latitude 7410 gives you everything you need for peripherals and other essentials. You get two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI 2.0 port, a headphone jack and microSD slot.

With a weight of 3.2 pounds, and dimension of 12.7 x 8.2 x 0.8 inches, the Latitude 7410 is a bit heavier than its competitors. It's weighs slightly more than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 8th Gen (2.4 pounds and 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches) and HP Elite Dragonfly (2.5 pounds and 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches).

Overall, the Dell Latitude 7410 is solid option if you're looking for a reliable and secure work laptop.