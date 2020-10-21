Dell Inspiron 15 5000 with 11th gen CPU for $764 in Black Friday deal

The new Inspiron 15 5000 laptop packs an 11th Gen Intel CPU for seamless day-to-day performance. Thanks to Dell's Black Friday sneak peek sale, you can grab one for a stellar price.

As part of the sale, you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 for $764. Normally, this laptop retails for $879.99, so that's $115 off its normal price. This is one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get this month.

This early Dell Black Friday deal takes $115 off the new Dell Inspiron 15 5000. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Dell manufacturer's some of the industry's best laptops and the Inspiron 15 5000 series are among them.

The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact model, we find that Dell Inspiron series laptops deliver solid performance for the price. Powered by Intel's latest 11th Gen chip, the Inspiron 15 5000 ensures incredible responsiveness. It's the perfect laptop for work, school and anything else that requires switching back and forth between multiple applications.

With its built-in lid sensor and high capacity 53WHr battery, the Inspiron 15 5000 powers up fast and lasts long. Handy features like Dell Mobile Connect lets you pair your phone with your laptop. This makes it easy to access multiple devices at a time.

Port-wise, the Inspiron offers a wide array for your connectivity needs. It's equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP/PowerDelivery) port, an HDMI port, microSD card reader and 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack.

This Black Friday sneak peek ends October 25, so don't hesitate to grab one of Dell's best laptops for a great price.