Act fast! Dell Inspiron 14 7000 2-in-1 laptop price cut by $250 in epic deal

Get $250 off the Dell Inspiron 14 7000 2-in-1 laptop at Best Buy right now!

Much like the drop-top Lamborghini I had a poster of on the wall of my childhood bedroom, the Dell Inspiron 14 is a powerful convertible. But unlike that same Lambo, this deal makes for insanely good value for money.

Right now, you can grab an Inspiron 14 7000 with Ryzen 7 power for just $679.99 — down from the $929.99 list price, which is a huge $250 discount.

Dell Inspiron 14 7000: was $929.99 now $679.99 @ Best Buy

A portable powerhouse with the versatility of a 2-in-1, the Dell Inspiron 14 rocks a 14-inch FHD touchscreen attached to a flexible 360-degree hinge, an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. All of this is stuffed into a svelte chassis at just 0.6 inches thin.View Deal

The AMD-powered Inspiron 14 7000 is truly a looker, sporting a refined design with all the I/O you need nicely integrated into the sides of the slim profile. Open it up to reveal a vivid 14-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen display that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut for accurate pictures.

While that spec is good for creative pros, you of course need the horsepower under the hood to match it. You’re in luck with an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8 cores and 16 threads, alongside integrated Radeon graphics. Multitasking is a cinch with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and the storage is superfast with a 512GB PCIe SSD. This is more than enough for those looking to do some more processor-intensive tasks like high-resolution photo editing.

However, that’s just half the story, as you can fold the screen back and transform this into a tablet, thanks to the 360-degree hinge, which makes for a great content consumption device when it's time to relax.