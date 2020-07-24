Dell G5 15 gaming laptop drops to its lowest price ever

Great news if you're on the prowl for a gaming laptop under $1,000. For a limited time, you can save $100 on one of Dell's best gaming laptops.

Right now, the new Dell G5 15 is on sale for $979 at Dell's direct site. Traditionally, this laptop retails for $1,080, so that's $100 off. This marks at all time low price for this particular gaming laptop.

In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this season.

Dell manufactures some of today's best gaming laptops.

The Dell G5 in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920x1080) display, a 2.6-GHZ Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU. 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Rounding out its specs is an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti graphics processor with 4GB of dedicated memory.

Although we didn't test this exact model, we reviewed the Dell G6 SE and found it offer great performance for the price.

Graphics-wise, we tested the the GTX 1660 Ti GPU in our lab and it averaged 43 fps on the Rise of the Tomb Raider test (Very High, 1080p).

And when you're not gaming, the G5's Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU and 16GB of RAM gives you enough oomph to juggle multiple tasks. We've put laptops with this same hardware through real world endurance tests without a hiccup.

At 5.2 pounds, and 14.4 x 10 x 0.9-inches, the Dell G5 is slightly lighter than the Dell G5 15 SE (5.5 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.9 inches). It's on par with its competitors like the MSI Alpha 15 (5 pounds, 14 x 9.7 x 1 inches ) and Lenovo Legion 5i (5.4 pounds and 14.3 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches).

If you want a more affordable gaming rig that doesn't skimp on performance, this $979 G5 is a good choice.