Just for you: Get 5% off the latest Dell XPS and Alienware laptops with our very own discount code

Just for Laptop Mag readers, get 5% off brand-new XPS and Alienware laptops (and PCs) with the code LAPTOPMAG5.

When writing about deals, we always hope that Dell’s brand-new systems get a discount. And now, as a huge “thank you” to all of you for supporting Laptop Mag, we can give you a unique saving that you won’t find anywhere else.

Plus, this works across some of Dell’s best back-to-school deals. If you need help deciding where to use the code, we’ve found some of the best ways to make the most of this 5% saving.

Discount code: LAPTOPMAG5

Valid from August 1, 2022 @ 1 a.m. EST, to October 31, 2022 @ 1 a.m. EST

T&Cs: Save an additional 5% off select XPS and Alienware PCs. Offer reserved exclusively for Laptop Mag users. Coupon valid with select other offers but not with other coupons. Limit of 5 items per customer. Current exclusions: XPS 15 Touch Laptop, New XPS 17 Laptop, select XPS and Alienware offers, and all doorbusters and standing offers.

Best Dell and Alienware deals with discount code

(opens in new tab) New Dell XPS 13 Plus + mobile wireless mouse: was $2,179 now $1,899 @ Dell with code LAPTOPMAG5 (opens in new tab)

Dell’s latest XPS 13 Plus won our CES Best of Show (opens in new tab) award for its innovative design and extreme streamlining to what is a fundamental ultrabook experience. And now, you can save big on one as part of the back-to-school sale. This super spec packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a 13.4-inch 4K OLED display, 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

(opens in new tab) New Dell XPS 15 + mobile wireless mouse: was $2,080 now $1,804 @ Dell with code LAPTOPMAG5 (opens in new tab)

Plenty of horsepower at a shockingly affordable price. This latest spec of the Dell XPS 15 packs an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, RTX 3050 graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD — ensuring all your creative work on that gorgeous 15.6-inch FHD+ display looks (and runs) at its best.

(opens in new tab) Alienware x14 gaming laptop + wireless gaming mouse: was $1,499 now $1,424 @ Dell with code LAPTOPMAG5 (opens in new tab)

We’re huge fans of the Alienware x14 (opens in new tab) — packing power into a small, sleek chassis for an ultraportable gaming laptop. This spec is a lovely option for many mobile gamers: Intel Core i5-12500H processor and RTX 3050 graphics, a tasty 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD.