D&D Direct April 21: Time, link and how to watch

If you're a D&D fanatic like me, you'll want to hop in on this D&D Direct that's happening today, April 21, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.

According to Wizards' blog post, we'll be seeing exclusive reveals about the D&D TTRPG, books, video games, entertainment, and more. Here's everything we know about the event so far, and where to stream it.

D&D Direct: April 21 stream

You can watch the D&D Direct via the YouTube video above on April 21 at 9 AM / 12 PM ET. It'll also be streaming on Twitch, so you can catch it there as well.

We don't 100% know what we're going to see, but we have a few guesses. The biggest one that comes to mind is the new D&D ruleset that was announced last September (hopefully we'll get an update on that).

There's also the Dungeons & Dragons film starring Chris Pine, which might appear considering Wizards' vague description of "entertainment." I'm excited to see video games be listed on here, so we might see a new D&D title, which would be nice since Dark Alliance didn't do so well. Or it could detail updates for Baldur's Gate 3.

We'll update this article as announcements come in, so stay tuned.