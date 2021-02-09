Cyberpunk 2077 devs hit with ransomware attack — at risk of massive data leak

Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red revealed it was a victim to a targeted cyberattack in which the hackers threatening to release source code for its games along with other internal company data.



A ransom letter left by the attackers states it dumped full copies of source code for Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent, and an unreleased version of Wither 3 (potentially a PS5 and Xbox Series X console update). The note left by the attackers also states it released all documents from the company, including accounting, legal, HR and investor relations, however, CD Projekt Red notes that the compromised systems did not contain any personal data of players "to our best knowledge."

The Cyberpunk 2077 developers began restoring data from the compromised network and stated it will "not give in to the demands or negotiate with the actor," although CD Projekt Red is aware that this will probably lead to leaks of the company's data. The company has approached the relevant authorities.



The hackers clearly have a grudge against CD Projekt Red, insulting the company and wanting investors to lose trust in it. This may be due to the Cyberpunk 2077's not-so-favoured launch, with PS4 and Xbox One versions being borderline unplayable, along with other problems including game-breaking updates and malicious mods. Things aren't going too well at CD Projekt Red.



The hackers have stated it will leak data to "contacts in gaming journalism," so expect to see more information pop-up about Cyberpunk 2077 or this "unreleased version" of The Witcher 3 over the next week.