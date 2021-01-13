CES 2021: MSI Creator 15 boasts a huge battery, RTX 3070 GPU to beat the MacBook Pro

CES 2021 is finally here and is flooded with tons of laptop announcements, and MSI is one of the last to show up to the party, toting around the gorgeous new MSI Creator 15.

The MSI Creator 15 is slated to launch sometime this month starting at $1,899.

MSI Creator 15: What you need to know

The MSI Creator 15 sports a sleek, black aluminum chassis with a blacked-out MSI logo on the hood. It's subtle and stylish. Meanwhile, the interior features a compact keyboard, touchpad with a fingerprint reader, and a vent above the keyboard.

It comes in at 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches and 4.6 pounds, making it relatively slim and light. As far as ports go, you'll get three USB Type-A ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, an RJ45 Ethernet port and a headphone jack.

For specs, you can get up to an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Max Q GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, which will make it more powerful than any MacBook Pro, at least for gaming.

The MSI Creator 15's 15.6-inch display comes in only one option: a 4K, anti-glare panel that covers 100% of the Adobe RGB color gamut.

We're not sure how long this machine will last on a charge, but it is packing a 99.9 Whr battery, which is the largest battery the TSA will approve.

Outlook

The MSI Creator 15 is a super promising laptop, but it really comes down to how it does on our benchmarks. Performance, graphics and battery life need to all be top-notch to take on the likes of the MacBook Pro and other badass notebooks that appeal to creators and professionals.

Stay tuned for our upcoming review of the MSI Creator 15.