Black Friday laptop deal: LG Gram 15 drops below $950

Black Friday deals are here, and it’s the perfect time to pick up a new laptop on sale.

If you’re on the hunt for a work laptop that’s lightweight but still packs a punch, this Black Friday deal on the LG Gram 15 won’t disappoint. The LG Gram is on sale at Amazon for $947, which is $353 off the retail price.

Usually, you’d pay $1,300 for this bit of kit, so that’s a sizable 27% off, the steepest discount we’ve seen on the platform to date.

The LG Gram 15 in this deal is outfitted with an Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G7 CPU and comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also sports a 15.6’’ HD IPS display with an ultra-thin bezel to help the picture pop.

Portability is the line’s great selling point; aided by its magnesium chassis, the LG Gram 15 weighs in at under 2.5 pounds while measuring 0.6 inches thick. Despite this almost startling lightness, LG has found plenty of room for ports. Three USB Type-A inputs and a Thunderbolt 3 will provide for most of your needs, while an SD card reader and HDMI port round out the collection.

To be considered truly portable, a light laptop needs a great battery. Fortunately, while previous versions have disappointed here, the 2020 model of the LG Gram 15 has a staggering max lifespan of 18.5 hours. Customer reviews suggest its 80Wh battery lasts around 10 hours while the laptop is in use, so it should easily make it through your workday without a recharge.