Backbone offering 3 free months of Discord Nitro: Here’s how to get it

Backbone has grown from strength to strength since launching their Editor’s Choice award-winning Backbone One game controller — providing seamless access to the likes of Apple Arcade, Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now.

Now, after its $40M Series A funding, Backbone has partnered with Discord, to give all Backbone+ subscribers complimentary access to Discord Nitro for three months.

Discord Nitro enhances the entire Discord experience with a range of additional features such as server boosting, GIF avatars, and global custom emojis, alongside upgradeable emojis, higher quality video, bigger file uploads and more.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

This three month access is available to both new and existing Backbone+ subscribers by logging in to the app and navigate to either the Perks & Rewards or Getting Started row and clicking on the "Get 3 Free Months of Discord Nitro tile."

Don’t forget, Backbone+ is free for one year to all Backbone One buyers, making it a cinch to grab this benefit alongside all the others that will be coming, as the company looks to expand its offering.

And it’s also worth noting that the confidence in this business is not only felt by your standard investor firms, as a lot of that $40M series A came from the likes of Ashton Kutcher, Sean “Diddy” Combs, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart, and more.

That’s because, unlike other game controllers that I’ve tested like the GameSir X2, Backbone has placed a key focus on the software experience, with the companion app giving you an almost console-esque UI to select games and start playing.

Outlook: This is just the beginning

I’ll be honest, I was a little apprehensive about the jump to a monthly subscription service. Regardless of the fact they gave all existing Backbone One owners a lifetime subscription and any newcomers a yearlong membership, the fact the company has started to put some features behind a paywall is never going to be looked upon positively.

With Discord Nitro, we’re starting to see the added value benefits of this subscription. Discord is the default chat app for a lot of mobile gaming communities, so to see the company expand this area is a welcome move. But this is only the beginning.