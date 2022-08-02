Back-to-school laptop deal just took $100 off the Surface Laptop Go 2

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 might be the perfect college laptop. It's super portable, fast, and best off all — cheaper than ever.

Right now, you can get the Surface Laptop Go 2 for just $599 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Typically it retails for $699, so that's $100 in savings. It's the Surface Laptop Go 2's lowest price yet since its June 2022 release. It's also one of the best back-to-school laptop deals you can get.

The Microsoft Store (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

Browse: Amazon's entire sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the sleek and portable Surface Laptop Go 2. It features a vibrant 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touchscreen, improved HD camera and secure Windows Hello sign-in. It packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and supplies 128GB SSD. Boasting a premium design and great typing experience, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is a cheaper MacBook Air alternative.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 improves up its predecessor with an upgraded processor and HD camera. The laptop in this deal packs a 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. For storing important files, it houses a 128GB solid state drive.

Although we didn't test this sequel, in our Surface Laptop Go review, we praise its stylish, premium design, great display and class-leading keyboard. In real-world tests, the Laptop Go's 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU loaded 20 Microsoft Edge browser tabs quickly. Even with two tabs playing 1080p YouTube videos while another pair streamed Twitch, there was no crash or lag.

Given the Surface Go 2's upgraded 11th Gen Intel i5 CPU, we expect its performance to be on par if not better. We gave the Surface Laptop Go an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5-stars — deducting points for its subpar battery life and lack of back-lit keys.

Surface Laptop Go 2 reviews from satisfied customers average 4.5 out of 5-stars at Amazon. Owners say it's fast, small, lightweight and comfortable to use. Like many of today's Ultrabooks, ports on the Surface Laptop Go 2 are minimalist. It equips you with a 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 1 x Surface Connect port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

With a weight of 2.5 pounds and measuring 11 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is easy to tote around. It's on par with the Surface Laptop Go (2.5 pounds, 11 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches) and lighter than the M2 MacBook Air (2.7 pounds, 12 x 8.5 x 0.4 inches) Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches).

If you're looking for a less costly MacBook Air, the Surface Go 2 is a budget-friendly choice.