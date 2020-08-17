Back to school deal: Take $150 off the excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

We're just a few days away from the start of the new school semester. As a result, some of the best back to school laptop deals of the season are starting to surface.

Best Buy, for instance, has the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 on sale for $949.99. That's $150 off and one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. In fact, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 managed to win our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy thanks to its lightning-fast SSD and epic battery life. Best Buy has the base model on sale for $949.99. It packs a 14-inch 1080p display, a Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. It's the perfect laptop deal for students who want a school laptop that can double as a casual gaming rig. View Deal

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we focused on the higher-end configuration. However, the base model still has a lot going for it — especially now that it's on sale. The base model packs a 14-inch 1080p LCD, Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU.

That's more than enough horsepower for daily school tasks and just the right amount of muscle to keep casual gamers content playing the latest games. We especially like this laptop for its epic battery life, which lasted a record-breaking 11 hours and 32 minutes in our tests. (By comparison, the average for mainstream gaming laptops is 4:26).

The laptop also packs a bright display, a comfy keyboard, and strong speakers. There's no Mini DisplayPort, but connectivity is otherwise solid. Make no mistake, if you're looking for one of the best Asus laptops of 2020 — the Zephyrus G14 won't disappoint.