Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora leak points to November launch — here's what else is coming

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to launch on November 18 according to claims from reputable leaker Tom Henderson. Henderson's sources also suggest that Skull & Bones is coming on November 8 with EA's Need for Speed racing in ahead of it on November 4. Regarding the validity of these leaks, Henderson has a strong track record and it's incredibly common for Ubisoft's release dates and trailers to get out to the public before they're meant to.

This company is no stranger to leaks, which is most recently evidenced by footage of a Skull & Bones gameplay demonstration finding its way online, as reported by Polygon (opens in new tab). As a result, it would not be shocking if this leak turned out to be true. We've seen this sort of thing hundreds of times before, as it has happened with Mario + Rabbids, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Immortals Fenyx Rising. Every time Ubisoft is preparing to show one of its games off, it's leaked shortly prior.

Ubisoft confirmed that it will be attending Gamescom, which runs from August 24 to August 28. This is where the company is expected to show off Skull & Bones and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, while EA should do the same with Need For Speed. It would be a little surprising for Ubisoft to drop two prominent games so close to one another, but after nine years in development it is likely thrilled to get Skull & Bones shipped.

If it is true that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will launch in November, it'll line up quite well with the release of the second Avatar film. Avatar: The Way of Water is coming to theaters roughly one month after the supposed release of the game, on December 16. This is another reason why the release date seems viable, as there have been rumors suggesting Ubisoft is looking to capitalize on the release of the film, which would be