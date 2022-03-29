Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED hits record low deal price of $619

The Asus VivoBook Pro 14 is one of the best OLED laptops for the money. If you're on the hunt for a powerful notebook with a gorgeous display, here's a deal you'll like.

Currently, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is on sale for $619 at Walmart. Typically, it retails for $749, so that's $130 in savings and the lowest price ever for this Asus laptop.

Spring is just getting started and it's one of the best laptop deals we've spotted so far.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED: was $749 now $649 @ Walmart

Currently $130 off, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED K3400 is an incredible value for the price. This machine has a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with 600 nits of peak brightness, a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB SSD. It's powered by Windows 10 (upgradeable to Windows 11) and has a rated battery life of 12 hours.

The Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED laptop by Asus is built for productivity and entertainment. This particular model packs a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED 90Hz display for an immersive viewing experience. As for hardware, it has a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD.

While we didn't test this exact model, Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED reviews at Walmart average 4.6 out of 5-stars. Customers who own this laptop praise its stunning display and value for the price. We expect the laptop in this deal to deliver snappy and seamless multitasking thanks to its Intel 11th Gen chipset.

With a weight of 3.1 pounds and just 0.76 inches, the VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is on par with competing 14-inch laptops. It's slightly lighter than the MacBook Pro 14 (3.5 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds, 0.7 inches).

Asus engineers equipped the VivoBook Pro 14 OLED with plenty of ports. It supplies you with an HDMI port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and a Thunderbolt 4 with display and power delivery. It also has a 3.5mm combo audio jack and a built-in microSD card reader.

Overall, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED laptop gives you more bang for your buck. Especially at this stellar price.