Get nearly $1,000 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 — this is the best gaming laptop deal of the day

We love the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 . That much is obvious from our 4.5-star review and the fact it ranks highly on our best gaming laptops list. But do you know what makes it even better? A $980 price cut.

Right now at Newegg, you can get nearly a thousand dollars off this powerful portable rig — taking the price down to just $2,499.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16: was $3,479 now $2,499 @ Newegg

This spec of Asus’ “nearly perfect gaming laptop” is a beast: Intel Core i9-11900H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 video memory, a whopping 40GB of DDR4 RAM and a 2TB PCIe SSD.View Deal

Of course, the reasons this laptop is so good aren’t limited to just the internal power. The 16-inch display has a super sharp 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution, vivid color, 500 nits of brightness and a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

The keyboard on here has a great tactile, clicky feel, the battery survived for 6 hours and 34 minutes during our Laptop Mag battery test (impressive for a gaming laptop), and with a weight of 4.2 pounds and 14 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches, this is certainly one of the more portable gaming systems out there.

Let’s talk about those specs for a second here. Sure, this system is great for gaming, but with a bonkers Geekbench 5.3 overall performance test score of 8,495 (way over the gaming laptop average of 5,097), that Intel Core i9 CPU and 40GB DDR4 RAM makes this great for productivity too.

Plus, you won’t be embarrassed pulling this out your bag like with other gaming laptops, as this sleek black finish with microdots gives it a real stylish finish and the slim-bezels around the display hide a webcam for those video calls.

From personal experience, this makes the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 a great “best of both worlds” kind of laptop that can transition from gaming to work in a flash. If you’ve been looking for something like that, this is the perfect choice at an awesome price.