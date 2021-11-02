Asus to unveil 16-inch ROG Zephyrus Duo and new gaming 2-in-1, rumors claim

Asus is expected to launch two new gaming laptops at the upcoming 'wow the world' hardware event on November 3: a 16-inch ROG Zephyrus Duo and a 2-in-1 ROG Flow Z13.

While the Taipei hardware giant is no stranger to 16-inch laptops, launching its impressive ROG Zephyrus M16 and Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 earlier this year, this is the first gaming-focussed 2-in-1 we've seen from them. And, as you can tell from the design, Asus has the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 in its sights.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

(Image credit: Twitter / @evleaks)

According to reputable leaker Evan Blass, Asus is gearing up to unveil a ROG Zephyrus Duo 16. The post shows the dual-screen laptop looking similar to previous models, including the recent Zephyrus 15 SE. The screen looks slightly taller, however, as Asus appears to have ditched the thick bottom bezel found on previous models.



The latest model features a 15.6-inch main display, coming in either a 4K (3,840 by 2,160) resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate or a 300Hz FHD (1920 x 1080) panel, along with the 3840 x 1100 secondary touch display. It also comes with premium specs, including an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and up to 32GB of RAM. With these high-end specs, the only difference the 16-inch model will bring is a bigger display.



Asus already released the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE earlier this year, so we may not see the 16-inch dual-screen gaming laptop until 2022. The company has yet to announce the laptop, so take this in with a pinch of salt.

Asus ROG Flow Z13

(Image credit: Twitter / @evleaks)

Blass also posted an image of the rumored Asus ROG Flow Z13, which the leaker specifically states should not be confused with the Asus ROG Flow X13. This looks similar to Microsoft's Surface Pro 8, featuring a stand like many 2-in-1 laptops. This could be an interesting addition to Asus' line of gaming laptops, especially if the "Flow" hints at the Asus ROG XG Mobile eGPU that may come along with it.



The eGPU is what gave the ROG Flow X13 its graphics power, boasting an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU despite the laptop already having an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. The rumored Flow Z13 may offer the same, except with more of a tablet-type design.



While only rumors, for now, we're excited to see Asus' next steps in the gaming laptop market. We expect both these additions to be pricey, but if you're looking for more amazing budget gaming laptops, we've got you covered.