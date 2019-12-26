Amazon Digital Week Sales: Up to 85% off video games, movie rentals, and more

After Christmas sales are in full swing and Amazon is jumping on the bandwagon with a special sale of its own.
For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 85% off a wide selection of digital services. The sale includes discounts on video games, movie rentals, eBooks, and more. This is the fourth year Amazon has a sitewide digital sale, but this year Amazon isn't using its "Digital Day" term like it has for the past three years. Instead, it's referring to its sale as Digital Week Deals. Deals include:
Amazon Digital Deals: 50% off rentals, video games, more
Amazon is taking up to 50% off select movie rentals, Prime Video channels, video games, eBooks, and other digital gifts. This is the same Digital Day sale we've seen from Amazon for the past three years. View Deal
Amazon FreeTime Unlimited: was $99 now $59
FreeTime Unlimited gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, TV shows, educational apps, games, and more. Normally priced at $99/year, it's now 40% off at $59.40/year for non-Prime members. Prime members pay $41.40/year (normally $69/year).View Deal
Amazon Channels: 50% off select channels
From Showtime to Starz, Amazon is taking 50% off select channels for 3 months. Current subscribers to these channels are not eligible for the savings. After discount, prices start as low as $1.49/month for PBS Living or $4.49/month for Starz. View Deal
Amazon Video Games: up to 85% off
As part of its Digital Week sale, Amazon is taking up to 85% off select online video games. After discounts, deals start as low as $0.98. Titles on sale include Battlefield V, Dead Space, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, and more. View Deal
Kindle Unlimited: 3 months for $0.99 @ Amazon
Heads up, bookworms. Right now you can get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99. (After your 3 months it renews at $9.99/mo. or you can opt to cancel). Alternatively, you can get a 30-day trial for free. Both are among the best Amazon deals we've seen this week.View Deal
Amazon Music Unlimited (4/mo): was $30 now $0.99 @ Amazon
For new subscribers only, sign up for Amazon Music and get 4 months for just $0.99. Subsequent months are $9.99 (or you can cancel anytime after your free trial). Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline as much as you like.View Deal