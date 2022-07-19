Alienware introduces industry-first 480Hz displays — coming to new m17 R5 and x17 R2 gaming laptops

Alienware introduces a slew of exciting upgrades coming to its most popular gaming laptops, including a new AMD Advantage model of the powerful m17 R5, first-of-its-kind 480Hz displays to the x17 R5, and Dell Gaming’s first-ever 16-inch laptop.



The gaming hardware brand is equipping its most powerful gaming laptop with the new AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU with 12GB GDDR6 memory, claiming it to be "the world’s most powerful 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop." That's not all, as both the m17 R5 and x17 R2 can now come with FHD (1920 x 1080) 480Hz 3ms display panels.



As for those after a more affordable option without sacrificing screen size, the Dell G16 is also launching — fitted with a 16-inch panel in a 15-inch chassis with a 16:10 aspect ratio. For more details, read on.

Alienware m17 R5 (AMD Advantage)

The new Alienware m17 R5 with AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT is now available (opens in new tab) in North America, priced at $2,799.99 with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor. The 17-inch laptop configuration with a Ryzen 7 6800H CPU. However, the new graphics option isn't the only update, as it can also be fitted with the new 480Hz display panel.

(Image credit: Alienware)

With AMD Advantage, the m17 R5 also brings AMD Smart Shift Max, a dynamic power shifting between a Radeon GPU and APU that boosts performance for gaming, rendering, and content creation. Users can also expect AMD Smart Access Graphics that improves frame rates and reduces latency, along with AMD Smart Access Memory that allows Ryzen processors to harness the full potential of the Radeon graphics card memory.



As for other features, the m17 boasts up to 175W of dedicated graphics memory, along with a chassis with optimal cooling that prioritizes performance with a dual intake, quad-exhaust design that pulls in cool air from the top and bottom vents, and exhales exhaust out the left, right, and rear vents.

(Image credit: Alienware)

There are three keyboard options: a 1-zone AlienFX backlit keyboard, a per-key AlienFX backlit keyboard, and a CherryMX ultra low-profile mechanical laptop keyboard with per-key AlienFX lighting.

The m17 r5 weighs a maximum of nearly 7 pounds; its dimensions are 15.6 x 11.8 x 1.05 inches. Oh, and it also comes in a nifty "Dark Side of the Moon" color.



All in all, the Alienware m17 r5 is a 17-inch, AMD-packed monster designed to handle your favorite graphics-intensive games with high frame rates and maxed-out graphics settings.

Alienware x17 R2

As for the Alienware x17 R2, it now comes with the 480Hz display option, which costs an additional $300 above the base 165Hz display.



It's the industry’s first FHD (1920 x 1080) 480Hz 3ms display panels, and brings a selection of benefits for gamers such as easier target tracking, ghosting reduction to minimize distracting effects, and lower system latency.

(Image credit: Alienware)

The panels are available with either AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync with Advanced Optimus to make the most out of whichever graphics card customers select.



In our Alienware x17 R2 review, we stated that it offers a tantalizing bounty of power thanks to Intel’s new 12th Gen processors and Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti GPU. Its 17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 display with its 360Hz refresh rate was already gorgeous to play games on, so bumping it up to 480Hz to make the gaming experience soar.

Dell G16

Finally, Dell is launching its first-ever 16-inch G Series laptop: the Dell G16. Now fitted with a 16-inch panel in a 15-inch chassis with a 16:10 aspect ratio, the gaming laptop will be available on July 21 with a starting price of $1,399.99.

(Image credit: Dell)

The display offers 11% more screen than the G15’s 16:9 display, with three-sided narrow bezels and fitted with a QHD+ (2560x1600) 165Hz display. We're looking forward to getting a full view on all the games we play on it.



As for what's under the hood, expect a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 dedicated memory, along with copper pipes, four vents, and ultra-thin fan blades to optimize cooling. You can also expect Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.



Design-wise, expect an aluminum cover in Obsidian Black, along with a selection of keyboard types including a one-zone RGB keyboard, optional per-key RGB, or per-key RGB with mechanical Cheery MX switches. What's more, it comes with up to a 6-cell 86Whr battery,



We can't wait to test out Alienware's updated selection of gaming laptops. Stay tuned for those reviews.