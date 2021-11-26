Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel with stylus drops to $870 in Black Friday laptop deal

This Black Friday laptop deal is perfect for content creators, especially digital artists. The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel, a technological work of art for creative professionals, and it just plummeted by 42% from its original price.

When we reviewed the the Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and slapped an Editor's Choice badge. We're tough critics, so when we say something is good, trust us -- it's excellent! Right now, you can get the Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel for $870 from Amazon. Normally priced at $1,499, that's a whopping $630 off. This is lowest price we've seen for this versatile creator laptop.

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel Black Friday laptop deal

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel laptop: was $1499, now $870 @ Amazon Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel laptop: was $1499, now $870 @ Amazon

Wow! The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel is, indeed, $630 off in this Black Friday laptop deal. This laptop is a content creator's dream and packs a Pantone-Validated, 100% sRGB, 14-inch, 1980 x 1080-pixel display, an Intel Core i7-107050H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU.

The ConceptD 3 Ezel also comes with a Wacom AES 1.0 Pen that one can use on the swanky touch display that can transform into a seamless digital easel.

The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel is a Black Friday laptop deal that blows all the others out of the water. Get this — you get a flexible creator laptop that is equipped with an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU to handle all of your professional or hobbyist artistic tasks.

It gets better. The ConceptD 3 Ezel has an amazing "pull-forward" mechanism that allows you to transform the display into a digital easel. It comes with an Wacom AES 1.0 Pen, a stylus that lets you take notes, scribble, sketch and draw.

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel laptop (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

When we reviewed the Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel, we were wowed by its powerful performance and graphics power. It also has a sleek 2-in-1 design, a bright display and clicky keyboard that will make plowing through your daily tasks ultra easy. It also has a Pantone-Validated display that guarantees 100% sRGB color coverage.

The ConceptD 3 Ezel also has an great variety of ports. In addition to a Kensington lock slot and a headphone jack, you'll find a Mini DisplayPort, a Thunderbolt 3 port, an SD Card slot and two USB Type-A ports.

Despite being packed with power-guzzling internals, the ConceptD 3 Ezel managed to exceed our 8-hour minimum; it lasted nearly 10 hours on the Laptop Mag battery test, which pretty darn good!

The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel, now $870 from $1,499, is a deal you can't pass up on.