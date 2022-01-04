Acer adds 14-inch and 16-inch Swift X laptops with 12th Gen Intel CPUs and RTX 30 Series power

Acer is taking on Apple with its newly introduced 14-inch and 16-inch Acer Swift X ultra-portable laptops, and both models come packed with the latest 12th Gen Intel processors and an upgraded 16:10 display.



As part of the many laptops being shown off at CES 2022, Acer's new line of Swift X laptops aims to one-up the peak performance found in 2021's Acer Swift X in a portable, lightweight chassis, but this time in two trending sizes. The new Acer Swift X additions will have to duke it out with Apple's MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16, but the 12th Gen Intel chip is set to give them a boost in performance.

Acer Swift X 14-inch laptop

Acer has yet to announce the price and release date for its new line of Acer Swift X models, but expect an early 2022 release date. Last year's Acer Swift X is priced at $1,069, which offers a ballpark figure of how pricey the larger 14-inch and 16-inch models will be.

(Image credit: Acer)

The 14-inch Acer Swift X boasts a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe SSD. Acer states certain CPU specs will vary per region and has yet to announce the type of 12th Gen Intel Core processors to expect.



Coming in at 12.3 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches and weighing just under 3.1 pounds, this model fits a 14-inch 2240 x 1400 IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. Combined with 400 nits of brightness and a very precise 92.22% screen-to-body ratio, Acer Swift X's display is set to be a highlight.

(Image credit: Acer)

If you're after connectivity, the Acer Swift X sports a variety of ports. Expect two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an HDMI 2.0. Along with speedy Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, the laptop is equipped with a fingerprint reader and a full HD 1080p webcam.

Acer Swift X 16-inch laptop

The 16-inch Acer Swift X doesn't stray too far from its smaller sibling — except for its larger display, of course. Under the hood, the laptop is fitted with a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, an Intel Arc Graphics card, up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe SSD. Interestingly, the RTX 3050 Ti doesn't appear to be available for the 16-inch model, but we may see more configurations closer to the Acer Swift X's release date.

(Image credit: Acer)

At 16-inches, this Swift X is bigger and heavier than the 14-inch model, coming in at 14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches and weighing just under four pounds. With the increased size comes a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and the same 100% sRGB coverage and 400 nits of brightness. With a 92.22% screen-to-body ratio, the 16-inch display will have an edge over its 14-inch sibling.

(Image credit: Acer )

The 16-inch Acer Swift X will also sport the same I/O, including two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an HDMI 2.0 output. Both models are fitted with a 59Wh battery, which we hope will outlast the previous models 9 hours and 11 minutes.



While we wait to get our hands on Acer's new Swift X models, check out all the exciting announcements during CES 2022.