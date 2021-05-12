Move and resize the Dock in macOS

The Dock is definitely a user-friendly addition to macOS, though it can get in the way from time to time for those with smaller screens, or those who find themselves resizing windows by dragging from the bottom up. Dragging a window from the bottom often activates the Dock, thereby slowing down the process.

Apple, however, made the Dock semi-customizable. You can reduce the size to fit your needs as well as change the default position at the bottom and keep it on the left or right side of the screen. On the other hand, if you have plenty of apps that you want to make visible and the Dock seems too small, you can just increase the size by adjusting a slider.

If you would rather get rid of it temporarily to get some valuable screen space, you might want to consider just hiding the Dock rather than tweaking its size or position.

1) Click the Apple icon to open the menu.

2) In the menu, select System Preferences.

3) Select Dock & Menu Bar from the window that opens.

4) In the next window, adjust the size slider.

5) For the Position on-screen option, select Left or right.