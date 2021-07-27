How to find a Wi-Fi password on Android

Finding a Wi-Fi password for a network you've already joined on your Android phone may seem daunting, but it's easy as long as your phone is running Android 10 or later.
Whether you need the Wi-Fi password for yourself or are trying to share it with friends or family, here's the fastest method for finding a Wi-Fi password for any network you've previously joined on your Android phone.
How to find a Wi-Fi password on an Android phone
As long as you are running Android 10 or later, these instructions will allow you to find or share the password for any Wi-Fi network you have previously joined.
- Swipe down from the top of your screen to reveal the Quick Settings.
- Long press on the Wi-Fi icon.
- Tap on Saved networks.
- If you want the password for the Wi-Fi network you are currently on just tap the Gear Icon to the right of it and skip the next step.
- Select the Wi-Fi network that you want to view the password for.
- Tap Share.
- The password is displayed in plain text below the QR code.
How to share a Wi-Fi password on an Android phone
As you probably guessed from the above instructions, the steps for sharing a Wi-Fi password are identical except for the last step.
- Swipe down from the top of your screen to reveal the Quick Settings.
- Long press on the Wi-Fi icon.
- Tap on Saved networks.
- If you want to share the Wi-Fi network you are currently on just tap the Gear Icon to the right of it and skip the next step.
- Select the Wi-Fi network that you want to view the password for.
- Tap Share.
- Allow your friend or family member to scan the QR code or enter the plain text password.