How to check data usage on iPhone — keep tabs on your web consumption

"How to check data usage on iPhone" is a query that is rising in popularity on the Google search engine — iOS users want to know how they can keep tabs on their data usage. This is important if you have a phone plan that imposes limitations and provisions on data usage, and you want to make sure you don't cross a specific threshold.

Fortunately, there is a quick-and-easy way to view your iPhone's internet consumption. Check out this step-by-step guide on how to check data usage on your iOS device.

How to check data usage on iPhone

Perhaps you have a limited cellular data plan, or maybe you just want to check how much data you're consuming. Either way, we've got easy, step-by-step instructions on how to check data usage on your iPhone.

1. Go to Settings (the icon looks like a gear).

How to check data usage on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

2. Tap on Cellular, which should be located between Bluetooth and VPN.

3. Scroll down to the Cellular Data section.

How to check data usage on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

Here, you'll find out how much data your apps have guzzled during the "current period." By the way, Apple's definition of current period is not your billing cycle; it's referring to your last reset. You can scroll down to the bottom to see the beginning date of your last reset. You should tap on "Reset Statistics" regularly (perhaps the first and last days of your next billing cycle) to keep tabs on your data usage.

How to check data usage on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

If you don't want a particular app to use your cellular data, you can turn it off by tapping on the accompanying button. When it's on, it'll be green. Once you toggle it off, it should be black. When cellular data is off for that app, it will only use Wi-Fi.